What comes after Trump’s positive COVID-19 test; A roundtable talk on the stakes and future of fact-checking

Maggie Haberman. Photo: Andrew Lih

The BBC rounds up the global media’s reaction to President Trump’s positive COVID-19 test. In a story filed at 4:10 AM EST today, Alexis C. Madrigal and Robinson Meyer ponder “Now What?” In David Remnick’s report on the news, the New Yorker editor chooses his words carefully: “In the coming days, it is likely that commentators will respond to the demands of both decency and a sincere desire to wish anyone with a serious illness well and a quick recovery.” Maggie Haberman has been tweeting continuously since the news broke shortly before 1 AM, breaking and retweeting nonstop mini-scoops.

Poet Derek Mahon has died at the age of seventy-eight.

The NewsGuild of New York has released a statement on the New Yorker Union’s Monday night picket of the New Yorker Festival. Former attorney general Eric Holder has joined Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in suspending their scheduled appearance at the festival.

At n+1, Thomas Beller writes about how basketball helped him cope with the pandemic.

Maha Ahmed hosts a roundtable talk for Type Investigations with research editors and fact-checkers about the stakes of their work and ongoing discussions of how journalistic norms are changing. Miguel Salazar, research director at The Nation, noted, “The recent reckoning in media isn’t just about newsroom composition but also about how these understandings of journalism and fact are shaping the way we see the world. It’s pretty clear that they need to be updated!”

At Literary Hub, Jonny Diamond welcomes us to “Nobel Prize speculation season.” The announcement of this year’s prize in literature is expected next Thursday, with Ngugi wa Thiong’o, Marilynne Robinson, and Jamaica Kincaid among the favorites.

The Brooklyn Book Festival offers a full day of virtual programming this Sunday, with events featuring writers Vivian Gornick, Brit Bennett, Maaza Mengiste, and many other authors and publishing professionals. Check the full schedule and register here.