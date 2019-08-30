What to read before the sequel to "The Handmaid's Tale"; Vice Media shifting to news coverage

Vice Media is moving away from entertainment and lifestyle content and shifting toward news. The company’s cable channel, Viceland, is cutting jobs. In late 2018, the Wall Street Journal reported that Vice was on track to lose about fifty million dollars that year, and, in January, the organization laid off roughly 10% of staff.

The long-awaited sequel to Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale will be published on September 10th. At the New York Times, Joumana Khatib runs down everything you should read and watch in preparation.

Ryan Lizza has announced on Twitter that he is joining Politico. According to Brian Stelter, Lizza will be the publication’s chief Washington correspondent. Lizza had been fired from the New Yorker in 2017 for what the magazine called “improper sexual conduct.” Lizza denied the accusations and said the decision to let him go was “a terrible mistake.” Lizza has worked for CNN and Esquire since leaving the New Yorker.

The Times will start requiring users to register for a free account in order to read any article. The move is, in part, a way to stop readers from using private browsing to elude the metered paywall.

The Modern House looks at the custom-designed home Rachel Cusk shares with her husband, artist Siemon Scamell.

