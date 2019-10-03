Whiting Creative Nonfiction Grant winners announced; Jim Carrey writing a novel

Kristen Radtke. Photo: Amy Ritter

The Whiting Foundation has announced the winners of its 2019 Creative Nonfiction Grant. Recipients include Ilyon Woo, Wil S. Hylton, and Kristen Radtke.

Actor Jim Carrey is writing a novel with co-author Dana Vachon. Memoirs and Misinformation will be a “semi-autobiograhpical deconstruction of persona,” according to the press release. “None of this is real and all of it is true,” Carrey said of the book, which will be published by Knopf next May.

Vice Media is one step closer to acquiring Refinery29, Variety reports. Though the deal has not been finalized, it is expected to close by the end of the year.

At Literary Hub, Jacek Dehnel reflects on the work of Flights author Olga Tokarczuk. “Today, in this age of fake news and propaganda, the subtlety and psychological insight with which Olga Tokarczuk portrays individual characters, societies and even entire nations and epochs, is an exercise in understanding,” he writes. “In understanding the other—because they’re alien, the other—because they’re in the past, the other—because they think differently.”

The Los Angeles Times talks to three journalists whose articles have recently been adapted into Hollywood movies about “their big-screen experiences and why ink-stained wretches are in the spotlight right now.”