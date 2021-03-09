Women reporters of the Vietnam War; Jessica Winter’s new novel

Jessica Winter. Photo: Adrian Kinloch

At The Atlantic, George Packer reviews a new book about women reporters in Vietnam. Elizabeth Becker’s You Don’t Belong Here: How Three Women Rewrote the Story of War covers the work of reporters Frances FitzGerald and Kate Webb, and photographer Catherine Leroy. Packer writes of FitzGerald, a twenty-something Radcliffe graduate and daughter of a CIA official: “Sheltered all her life, she was profoundly shocked by the suffering of the Vietnamese—not just the death, injury, and displacement, but the loss of identity under the crushing weight of the Americans.”

In the new issue of Columbia Journalism Review, E. Tammy Kim writes about the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, noting that the magazine is perhaps alone in its framing of the climate crisis: “Today, though the possibility of nuclear war remains real, the climate crisis feels just as daunting and consequential. Environmental scientists know this, as do journalists who report on global warming. Yet the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists may be the only publication to cover climate change with an approach that is explicitly existential.”

In the New York Times, a review of Jessica Winter’s second novel, The Fourth Child, which was published today: “In the areas of growing awareness of one’s own sexuality, how social power is brokered, how belief systems are formed, Winter is a genius.”

Today in Grove at Home, the publisher rounds up links commemorating the murder of the Notorious B.I.G., and celebrates what would have been Vita Sackville-West’s 129th birthday with a dramatic reading of one of her letters to Virginia Woolf.

New York Times opinion writer Jamelle Bouie will be live on Twitter this afternoon, chatting under the column’s handle. Bouie’s colleagues Kara Swisher and Michelle Cottle will take turns later this week.

Tonight at 6:30 PM EST, Guernica presents a conversation between “two of the Internet’s most acerbic, astute, and Very Online writers”: Patricia Lockwood and Lauren Oyler. They will discuss their recent novels, No One Is Talking About This and Fake Accounts.