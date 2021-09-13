Yiyun Li's Tolstoy story; Brandon Taylor to interview Karl Ove Knausgaard

Yiyun Li. Photo: Christopher Ho

Tomorrow, A Public Space will publish Tolstoy Together: 85 Days of War and Peace, in which Yiyun Li, the author of Dear Friend, from My Life I Write to You in Your Life, recounts her rereading of Tolstoy with an online book club during the pandemic. “I’ve found that the more uncertain life is,” Li writes, “the more solidity and structure War and Peace provides.” The book includes contributions from Garth Greenwell, Elliott Holt, Carl Phillips, Tom Drury, Sara Majka, Alexandra Schwartz, and hundreds of fellow readers from around the world.

The Dorothy Publishing Project, which publishes two books each fall and is responsible for publishing Nell Zink’s first novel as well as work by Nathalie Leger, is open for book submissions from September 15 through October 15. “Please send us your best and weirdest book-length manuscripts of fiction or near fiction or writing about fiction,” the press urges.

Elliott Holt, author of the novel You Are One of Them, offers a strategy for counteracting the effects of the attention economy: read the same poem every day.

Hogarth has purchased Karen Jennings’s novel An Island, about a lighthouse keeper and a stranger who are trapped on a bizarre island. Jennings, who is South African, was longlisted for the Booker Prize this year. An Island will be her first novel published in the US.

Today at 3pm Eastern time, author Joy Castro is launching her weekly free webinar series “Writing Brilliant Essays.”

To celebrate the publication of his new novel Morning Star, Karl Ove Knausgaard will talk with Brandon Taylor, author of Filthy Animals and Real Life, on September 28 at 9pm Eastern time (on Zoom). You can buy tickets here. The first 100 ticket buyers will receive a signed copy of Morning Star. You can also submit your own questions for Knausgaard before September 22.