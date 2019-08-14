Yoko Ogawa on motherhood and writing; Sarah Elaine Smith on being called "quirky"

Yoko Ogawa. Photo: Tadashi Okochi

The New York Times talks to Yoko Ogawa about writing, motherhood, and her recently-translated book, The Memory Police. “Now that my son has grown, I feel like I was at my happiest when I was writing while raising my child,” she said. “Now that I can write as much as I want 24 hours a day, it’s not as if I produce any greater work now than I did in the past.”

Netflix has bought the rights to Pyros, a series based on Thomas Pierce’s short story “Tardy Man,” which was published in the New Yorker last year.

“I’m not a big fan of ‘quirky,’ Marilou Is Everywhere author Sarah Elaine Smith tells Literary Hub about descriptions of her book. “To me, quirky is like ’90s squiggle fonts and lime green sweaters with capri pants. Or describing purple reading glasses as ‘really fun.’ To me, it sounds like a sanitized version of sublime mystery, and I want sublime mystery. I want to scare you. I want to scare myself!”

Nick Ripatrazone looks at the history of literary scammers.

Facebook is sponsoring two news programs from BuzzFeed, Axios reports. Beginning in September, “Did You See This?” will bring daily news coverage from “a rotating cast of BuzzFeed News reporters and pop culture experts,” while “That Literally Happened” will bring “nostalgia and historical curiosity to life through the lens of Gen Y and Gen Next-ers learning about the news, alongside the generations who lived through it.”