Zoé Samudzi on Rosalind Fox Solomon’s honest photography; Inque magazine commits to run for ten years with zero ads

Cover of Polish Shadow (2006) by Rosalind Fox Solomon

In Jewish Currents’s spring issue, Zoé Samudzi profiles photographer Rosalind Fox Solomon in “A Journey Into the Heart of Whiteness.” Fox Solomon, a ninety-year-old artist who has been taking pictures for five decades, often took white families as her subject. Though her work frequently captures casual, everyday scenes, they can feel disquieting. As Samudzi observes, Fox Solomon “Draws to the surface an underlying menace, making visible the violence of the purity politic and the social obligation to blood and country that cement the white family bond.”

The Nieman Foundation for journalism has announced its 2020–2021 fellows. The organization also announced a new visiting fellowship on racial justice and public health.

The Center for Fiction has published its 2020 long list for the center’s first novel prize. The shortlist will be released in the fall.

Former BBC director general Mark Thompson is leaving his post as chief executive of the New York Times.

The Times reports that book sales rose significantly at big-box stores like Walmart and Target during the early days of the pandemic.

The Cut reports on Inque, a new ad-free art and literary magazine launching soon. The publication will come out once a year for the next ten years and will have prominent contributors including Jonathan Lethem, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Tilda Swinton, David Lynch, and Samuel L. Jackson.