menu
PRINT
TABLE OF CONTENTS
ARCHIVE
COLUMNS
fiction
politics
culture
interviews
syllabi
paper trail
ADVERTISE
CIRCULATION
SUBSCRIBE
BACK ISSUES
NEWSLETTERS
PRINT
SUBSCRIBE
ARTFORUM
艺术论坛
art&education
LOGIN
REGISTER
Feb/Mar 2020
prev
next
Feb/Mar 2020
Subscribe
Purchase
Archive
COLUMNS
FEATURES
The Joy of Text
BECCA ROTHFELD
ON JAMES WOOD’S INSPIRED READING
Henry James and Pigs’ Feet
GENE SEYMOUR
ON HOW RALPH ELLISON’S LETTERS FULFILL HIS GREAT FIRST NOVEL’S PROMISE
Ways of Seeing
CHRISTOPHER SORRENTINO
ON VIVIAN GORNICK’S CHANGING RESPONSES TO THE BOOKS THAT SHAPED HER
COLUMNS
RACHEL SYME on
the ascent of Phoebe Waller-Bridge
DAVID O’NEILL interviews
Jeff Sharlet
BOOKFORUM
CONTRIBUTORS on
the season’s outstanding art books
LINDSAY ZOLADZ on
Julie Andrews’s post-Poppins life
FICTION
CHRISTINE SMALLWOOD:
Jenny Offill
’s
Weather
RUMAAN ALAM:
Gish Jen
’s
The Resisters
DENNIS LIM:
Garth Greenwell
’s
Cleanness
MEGHAN O’ROURKE:
Miranda Popkey
’s
Topics of Conversation
DANIELLE A. JACKSON:
Kiley Reid
’s
Such a Fun Age
JUSTIN TAYLOR:
Jessi Jezewska Stevens
’s
The Exhibition of Persephone Q
SARAH RESNICK:
Amina Cain
’s
Indelicacy
AUDREY WOLLEN:
Anne Carson
’s
Norma Jeane Baker of Troy
CLANCY MARTIN:
Peter Stamm
’s
The Sweet Indifference of the World
ARTS & LETTERS
KAITLIN PHILLIPS on books about work
KAITLIN PHILLIPS:
Anna Wiener
’s
Uncanny Valley
MAGGIE DOHERTY:
Saskia Hamilton
’s
The Dolphin Letters, 1970–1979: Elizabeth Hardwick, Robert Lowell, and Their Circle
EMILY GOULD:
Meghan Daum
’s
The Problem with Everything: My Journey Through the New Culture Wars
A. S. HAMRAH:
Sam Wasson
’s
The Big Goodbye: Chinatown and the Last Years of Hollywood
ALBERT MOBILIO:
Pittura / Panorama: Paintings by Helen Frankenthaler, 1952–1992
and
Helen Frankenthaler: Sea Change: A Decade of Paintings, 1974–1983
ALEX JOVANOVICH:
Shannon Taggart
’s
Séance
CURRENT AFFAIRS & POLITICS
CHRISTIAN LORENTZEN:
Ross Douthat
’s
The Decadent Society: How We Became the Victims of Our Own Success
ALEX PRESS:
Jane McAlevey
’s
A Collective Bargain: Unions, Organizing, and the Fight for Democracy
RICHARD BECK:
George Packer
’s
Our Man: Richard Holbrooke and the End of the American Century,
Samantha Power
’s
The Education of an Idealist,
and
Andrew J. Bacevich
’s
The Age of Illusions: How America Squandered Its Cold War Victory
NATASHA LENNARD:
Lida Maxwell
’s
Insurgent Truth: Chelsea Manning and the Politics of Outsider Truth-Telling
SARAH JAFFE:
Daniel Susskind
’s
A World Without Work: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond
JUSTIN SLAUGHTER:
Conor Dougherty
’s
Golden Gates: Fighting for Housing in America
MICAH UETRICHT:
Nathan J. Robinson
’s
Why You Should Be a Socialist