TABLE OF CONTENTS
Apr/May 2020
Apr/May 2020
COLUMNS
FEATURES
The Moore the Merrier
JUSTIN TAYLOR
ON LORRIE MOORE’S
COLLECTED STORIES
Los Angeles Is Burning
SASHA FRERE-JONES
ON A NEW HISTORY OF ’60s RADICALISM ON THE WEST COAST
Evidence of Things Not Seen
JOY WILLIAMS
ON THE LIFE AND WORK OF NOVELIST ROBERT STONE
COLUMNS
CLANCY MARTIN on
the frenzied hustle of the jewelry business
GERALD HOWARD on
why Don DeLillo deserves the Nobel
GENE SEYMOUR on
James McBride’s novel of a drunk deacon
JON CARAMANICA on
Davide Sorrenti’s photographs of his ’90s New York crew
BOOKFORUM
CONTRIBUTORS on
the season’s outstanding art books
GREIL MARCUS interviews
Percival Everett
FICTION
CHRISTIAN LORENTZEN:
Hilary Mantel
’s
The Mirror & the Light
LAUREN OYLER:
Ottessa Moshfegh
’s
Death in Her Hands
LINDSAY ZOLADZ:
Emily Gould
’s
Perfect Tunes
RATIK ASOKAN:
Heinrich von Kleist
’s
Michael Kohlhaas
ALEXANDER CHEE:
Robert Glück
’s
Margery Kempe
HANNAH STAMLER:
Sara Sligar
’s
Take Me Apart
ALBERT MOBILIO:
Deb Olin Unferth
’s
Barn 8
ANA CECILIA ALVAREZ:
Fernanda Melchor
’s
Hurricane Season
ARTS & LETTERS
LUC SANTE:
Michael Rips
’s
The Golden Flea: A Story of Obsession and Collecting
MOLLY FISCHER:
Katie Roiphe
’s
The Power Notebooks
ALBERT MOBILIO:
David Maisel
’s
Proving Ground
TOM CARSON:
James Shapiro
’s
Shakespeare in a Divided America: What His Plays Tell Us About Our Past and Future
JENNIFER KRASINSKI:
Bernadette Mayer
’s
Memory
J. HOBERMAN:
Ben Katchor
’s
The Dairy Restaurant
MEGAN MILKS:
Harry Dodge
’s
My Meteorite: Or, Without the Random There Can Be No New Thing
MARK POLIZZOTTI:
Starr Figura, Isabelle Cahn, and Philippe Peltier
’s
Félix Fénéon: The Anarchist and the Avant-Garde
CURRENT AFFAIRS & POLITICS
AVA KOFMAN:
Joanne McNeil
’s
Lurking: How a Person Became a User
GREG AFINOGENOV:
Joshua Yaffa
’s
Between Two Fires: Truth, Ambition, and Compromise in Putin’s Russia
PATRICK BLANCHFIELD:
Frank Smyth
’s
The NRA: The Unauthorized History