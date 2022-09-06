Mourning Routine

What does it do to us to lose someone? What does it do to a family? These are some of the questions that haunt Namwali Serpell’s The Furrows (Hogarth, $27). Her previous novel, The Old Drift, is a sprawling epic that manages to make the colonization of the place now known as Zambia something we feel. The Furrows is a more intimate book, yet the questions at its core are no less troubling and demanding. The story at first appears to be straightforward: it’s about a big sister who lost her little brother, Wayne, far too young. But nothing about this book is straightforward, especially not the death at its core. The novel is difficult the way grief is difficult, recognizable the way a lost loved one’s face sometimes seems to appear on the face of a stranger. The splits in the narrative echo the rifts between the family members, the impossibility of a single story. I spoke with Serpell about family and her process, about the power of books that aren’t easy to read, and about what Freud gets right—and wrong—about grief and loss.

SARAH JAFFE: In an interview, you told the New York Review of Books that you finished this book in 2014 and put it in a drawer. Can you tell us the story of this book and how it’s changed since you pulled it out of that drawer?

NAMWALI SERPELL: I had conceived this book, as I often do with my projects, in one fell swoop, after a dream that I had in 2008. And I wrote it for six years alongside writing my first academic book, Seven Modes of Uncertainty. I like to say that in the drawer it was collecting shadows. One of the big shifts in the novel is that a certain kind of darkness crept in, especially in the second half, which had originally been a bit more noir, which is to say a bit more atmospheric, in the grays. In the revision, it took on much more of the darker tones of

Edgar Allan Poe. When I first started it, I had not read any Elena Ferrante. By the time I finished it, I had, and her books inspired the largest revision—to change the novel’s narration from the third person to the first. I decided to immerse the reader in the perspective of three main characters, with an eye toward unreliability, an eye toward internal fracture and schism.

We’re used to doubles in fiction and cinema. But you have triples here: three versions of the story and three characters who we’re not ever sure are three separate people.

I think the double is a very powerful figure in literature, particularly genre fiction. For me, the double is always triple. The recognition of the two is itself a three, is meta—the perception of the very fact of the doppelgänger makes it a three.

The way that the family splits, and the way that the characters themselves are split, really captured the experience of grieving. What is it about grief and loss that ends up being so splintering?

It’s definitely the experience I had when my sister passed in 1999, when I was eighteen and she was twenty-two. The way that affected my family, partly because it was a shock—she was so young—really influenced the way I conceptualized grief. Then, between the time of finishing the novel and my decision to go back and revise, my mother passed. The difference between those two mourning processes, but also the similarities, really sharpened for me a sense of how particular it is to lose a child in a family. One of the things that really struck me when my sister passed was how different our memories of her were. We all had different interpretations of what happened to her and why, and of how each of us was involved or complicit or had tried to help her or prevent it.

I wrote an essay called “Beauty Tips From My Dead Sister,” and I included some photographs of me and her. The skew in memory is so intense that my eldest sister swears that one of those pictures is not of my late sister, but of her. With the other memories, where there’s not even a photograph that can be contested, there’s nobody to verify what the truth was. How strange it is: it’s not that we have conflicting interpretations of something that exists, but of something that is lost, of an absence. And that to me is very haunting, especially because it is unsolvable.

The character I was most fascinated with was the mother, Charlotte, and her stuckness. These questions of mourning and melancholia, to be Freudian about it, are such complicated questions.

I don’t know if I agree with his distinction between mourning and melancholia, but there’s a certain line in that piece that I was just revisiting the other day. “The shadow of the object fell upon the ego.” Because you can’t do anything about having lost someone, and you’ve attached yourself to them, the shadow of them falls on you. You internalize that loss and it becomes a shadow inside you.

He says the ego wishes to incorporate the lost object into itself, and the method by which it would do so in the oral or cannibalistic stage is by devouring it. That sense of rapacious hunger is influential to my depiction of both Charlotte and C. It manifests for Charlotte in the building of this foundation—she revolves her life around it. And for C that devouring hunger turns, I think, uncomfortably toward the sexual.

Namwali Serpell, 2022. Jordan Kines.

The father refers to the foundation as Charlotte’s business. In terms of things that we might think of as “bad” mourning, charging for it seems up there.

I strongly believe in rituals of mourning. I think that they are indispensable and we’ve lost track of that. During the pandemic, people have been barred access to those rituals, which is one of the greatest tragedies of this terrible time.

In the twentieth and twenty-first century, a lot of our predisposition toward human ritual has been converted into our rituals around work, around labor. Paying dues on grief, that’s her version of paying tithe. There’s a kind of transference, treating this as her way of ritualizing her mourning. I don’t think there is such a thing as bad mourning because I don’t think there’s such a thing as good mourning. It’s just mourning. It’s too much to ask when you’re already dealing with such horrible loss that you also deal with that loss in the so-called best way.

The second part of the book, in which you switch to Wayne and Will, brings the person being mourned back into the narrative.

Yes, I really wanted to draw my reader in to this story of loss and to give no real reasons for what happens. I don’t spell out of why it’s a tragedy that this boy dies (or goes missing). It’s just the loss of a brimming, vibrant life. I wanted readers to feel that, and how it impacts this family, before I trace what that little boy might have become, the violence to which he would have been subjected in various realms of his life, whether it’s the violence that the boys inflict on each other or the violence of the state that confuses them for each other.

I wanted to make the reader realize how often our compassion for others is contingent on who they are—or who we think they are. That little boy who got lost could have been either of these men, who are then subjected to horrific surveillance and violence. And it’s almost a reversal of the effect in real life where a young black man, unarmed, gets killed by the police. And then eventually, maybe two, three months down the line, we get the baby pictures. I wanted to make the reader feel that it is always someone who once was a child, and very often is just a child, as in Trayvon Martin’s case.

You wrote an essay a while back on Toni Morrison and difficulty. It’s interesting to sit with a book like this, because you have to be OK with there not being answers.

In Seven Modes of Uncertainty, part of what I was trying to figure out is why uncertainty was so painful for me in my life, but so rich and interesting to me in literature. A lot of what I’m probing there is the way that literature is experiential. You don’t just absorb information or facts about what happens, you’re also engaged in a temporal experience that moves you both emotionally and intellectually.

My thinking about the purpose of literature as a critic helps bolster my impulses as a fiction writer. I’m trying to render an experience and move away—as much as possible—from a passive reception model of the reading experience, where you’re just fed information. And that entails making the reader come forward and participate in the co-creation of the text. As Morrison puts it, you have to have gaps, spaces for the reader to step in. There’s something connected in my mind between literary uncertainty, literary difficulty, literary experiment, and this onus on participatory experiential reading. Even if that experience is one of confusion or frustration, it’s still getting you to feel something. Each of my novels comes to me in the genre or structure that it needs to be. And sometimes, as when I’m depicting grief, which is itself difficult, that structure is difficult, too. I understand the risk, but I think there’s enough resonant sentiment in the discourse, in the culture, about the uses of difficulty for me to feel like I’m not alone. I trust my readers to follow through, to get it, to interpret.

Sarah Jaffe is the author of Work Won’t Love You Back: How Devotion to Our Jobs Keeps Us Exploited, Exhausted, and Alone (Bold Type Books, 2021).