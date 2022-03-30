Artists on Writers | Writers on Artists: Niamh O’Malley and Claire-Louise Bennett

In this month’s episode of Artists on Writers | Writers on Artists, the sculptor and installation artist talks with the novelist about how they first discovered their chosen art forms; about the uncertain paths cut in pursuit of a creative life; and how to negotiate that strange transition from making work in private to talking about it in public. O’Malley is representing Ireland at the 59th Venice Biennale, which opens to the public on April 23. Bennett’s latest novel, Checkout 19 (Riverhead Books), is available in bookstores.

AUDIO-ONLY VERSION:



Artists on Writers | Writers on Artists brings together luminaries in the fields of art and literature to have the conversations they themselves wish to have. This monthly video series is a joint production of Artforum and Bookforum.

Born in County Mayo, Ireland, Niamh O’Malley currently lives and works in Dublin, Ireland and works with moving image alongside sculptural materials such as glass, wood metal and stone. O’Malley, with Temple Bar Gallery + Studios as the curator, will represent Ireland at the 59th Venice Art Biennale in 2022. A publication with new writings by Brian Dillon, Lizzie Lloyd, and Eimear McBride will accompany the exhibition in the Irish Pavilion at the Arsenale, Venice.

Claire-Louise Bennett is the author of Pond (Riverhead, 2016), Fish Out Of Water (Juxta Press, 2020), and Checkout 19 (Riverhead, 2022). She is currently writing an essay about Louise Bourgeois and psychoanalysis, and will be appearing at the Bay Area Book Festival in Berkeley, California, which runs from May 7–8.