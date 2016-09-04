Votes of No Confidence

Could there be a more propitious time to come out, as the title of Jason Brennan’s book announces, Against Democracy? From the Brexit vote to the Trump nomination, both liberal and conservative bien-pensants are grumbling that, if this is what the people decide, then maybe the people should not decide after all. If that is your mood, Brennan has catnip for you.
Brennan divides citizens into three gimmicky species: hobbits, who don’t care much about politics and just want to live their lives; hooligans, keenly interested in politics, who tend to be hyper-partisan and filter everything through their tribal loyalties; and vulcans, who just want to reason about the facts. He is fond of hobbits, but thinks they shouldn’t be encouraged to care about politics, because more civic engagement would probably just turn them into hooligans. In fact, most of political life is a twenty-four-hour hooligan party, bringing out the most strident and irrational in its participants. The trick is to make the world safe for hobbits by giving more power to the vulcans. So Brennan proposes to replace democracy—or at least leaven it—with “epistocracy,” rule by those who have knowledge.
This may seem to be a provocative argument launched from within the academy (Brennan teaches at Georgetown), but it’s hardly new, and it’s hardly confined to the ivory tower. The book rehashes familiar evidence that voters are dismayingly ignorant: They don’t know how American government works, what the parties stand for, or who their incumbent congresspeople are. They don’t know what’s in the Constitution, how basic economics works, or the outlines of the federal budget. Most—most!—know who the president is, but that’s about it.
Brennan gives a standard political-science analysis of why voters are ignorant: Ignorance costs them nothing. The chance that your vote will decide the election is vanishingly small. So casting a totally ignorant vote probably won’t make any difference in the world you face when you wake up the next day. Brennan compares our uninformed votes to pollution: A little more from my tailpipe doesn’t really hurt me, but the same goes for you and for everyone else, and soon we’re all choking on ill-informed political decisions.
We know why the ignorant voter drives his polluting car across the road (to get to the other side). But given that an individual vote seems to have no real effect, why does he bother to participate in elections? Brennan allows that most voters, in fact, are trying to advance the public interest as they understand it; they just don’t understand it very well. Besides that concession to good intentions lazily executed, he argues that politics mostly brings out the lesser angels of our nature: Our political reasoning is deeply tribal. We love to hate the other side. Our tribalism deepens our ignorance, because people who care about politics go looking for facts that support their views and interpret new information in ways that reinforce what they already believe.
In light of all this self-reinforcing ignorance, Brennan argues that democratic elections are a crazy way to make important decisions. No one would submit to an operation by a doctor who refused scientific evidence, or think a jury of fact-resistant partisans had any business sending them to jail. But by ultimately entrusting life-and-death decisions to our fellow citizens, we are launching wars, sustaining mass incarceration, and punishing people harshly for marijuana use and (until recently) same-sex relationships on the basis of ignorance and prejudice.
Brennan claims that we resist this conclusion because we think democracy is special: Voting shows our deep belief that everyone deserves equal respect; the right to vote is an important part of personal liberty, either intrinsically or because it keeps you free by keeping the government off your back. But according to Brennan, all of this is sloppy thinking. It’s totally arbitrary, a mere cultural convention, that voting is a special sign of respect. We should get over it. We don’t feel disrespected because we don’t get to conduct surgery on one another without training, and we should take the same attitude toward underqualified voting. As for freedom, considering the vanishing likelihood that your vote makes any difference, “you are more empowered by finding a five-dollar bill on the sidewalk” than by gaining the vote.
So, democracy doesn’t work very well, and there’s nothing morally special about it. So why not try something else? Some people—especially the well-educated, high-income, white, and male, as Brennan doesn’t shy from telling us—know more than others about the basics of politics, economics, and policy. Maybe, as John Stuart Mill suggested some 150 years ago, these highly competent citizens should get extra votes. Maybe no one should be able to vote without passing a rigorous civic-literacy test. Maybe there should be an epistocratic House of Lords (Brennan doesn’t use the analogy, but it is the same idea) with the power to veto democratic decisions that its highly qualified membership disapproves of. Brennan peppers his book with hints that his (presumably highly educated) readers would like the results of epistocracy: His epistocrats may be demographically unrepresentative, but they tend to be disproportionately skeptical of war, libertarian about personal morality, mistrustful of long prison terms, and supportive of free trade. On the face of it, neither the Brexit vote nor a Trump victory would survive an epistocratic veto.
The appeal is clear. But Brennan ignores perplexities and, worse, fatal contradictions. Trump, after all, is running as an epistocrat: True, he famously declared that he loves less-educated voters, but his consistent attack on the Obama administration is that it is incompetent and doesn’t understand how the world works. This minor irony points to a more basic problem: An epistocracy is not a way out of politics, because it will always have a politics of its own. Who will set up the standards of knowledge? Which aspects of economics, or constitutional law, will be treated as uncontroversial? And unless the competency test focuses on highly apolitical areas like mathematics or the natural sciences (a possibility Brennan notes, although he prefers “basic facts” and “largely uncontested social scientific claims”), the people with the requisite knowledge will almost certainly be erudite hooligans, who care enough about politics and policy to know the ins and outs. Anyone who spends time with law professors and political theorists, who would likely be well represented on epistocratic councils, knows that they are not less partisan, or even less tribal, than others; they simply have more time to work on their arguments. In other words, epistocracy has the same problems as democracy, but lacks the countervailing virtue of treating people as equal citizens and the authors of their own laws.
With this in mind, some of Brennan’s other claims merit a closer look. They do not entirely hold up. Is voting worthless? People are not necessarily wrong to believe that, in voting, they can be the authors of the rules they live under. And although Brennan is right that there is a vanishingly small chance of being the decisive voter in any election, there is a good chance that your vote is one of the many that were each necessary to reach a majority. This seems to be what people mean when they say, for instance, “We elected Obama,” and there is no decisive case that they are mistaken.
Is it arbitrary that we associate the franchise with civic and moral equality? It may be arbitrary in some deep sense that we show equal respect by granting the vote rather than, say, allowing everyone to wear purple (once reserved to nobles). But there is too much accrued history for a vulcan argument to persuade black voters, women, or the poor and less educated that they should accept selective disenfranchisement because, from Brennan’s perspective, a vote is worth less than a serendipitous five-dollar bill. There just is no stripping the vote of its symbolic meaning.
Brennan might deny that this last point takes his argument seriously. He is trying to be rational, after all; telling him about people’s feelings is beside the point! Nonetheless, the practical and symbolic barriers to Brennan’s proposals are insurmountable. His book is styled as a reformist argument for epistocracy, but there is no plausible scenario in which it succeeds in inspiring sweeping reform. Its likely effect, if any, is to give heart to little coups against democratic judgments, from talking smack about “the people” in quiet rooms to burying the Brexit vote. Brennan’s arguments tend to reinforce today’s meritocratic and technocratic elites in thinking that, when they ignore the will of the people, they are doing something heroic, saving democracy from itself—which, in his telling, is probably more than it deserves.
Although Brennan devotes most of his pages to the perversities of politics, his overall argument is equally concerned with economics. According to Brennan, market decisions should replace political judgments as often as possible. In market transactions, he tells us, we give genuine consent and must deal with the consequences of our decisions—whereas in politics we are subjected to laws we never consented to in any meaningful way, and that ultimately arose from the votes of ignorant citizens and their hooligan representatives. Economics is Brennan’s consistent example of nonpolitical expertise. Generally speaking, the promise of epistocracy is that it would take more decisions out of politics and hand them over to the market.
In the end, Brennan’s argument for markets over politics is a moral one. Supporting regulation, he tells us, means supporting violence, because violence is what the state ultimately deals in, whether it is enforcing fair employment laws or sending people to war. It’s bracing to be reminded of this, but Brennan is wrong in drawing such a stark contrast between the coercion of politics and the informed consent of market transactions. The fact is that markets bring their own share of state violence. Supporting private property means endorsing violence against determined trespassers. Supporting market-based health care means endorsing violence against people who try to get the care they need without money—or, more plausibly, letting them suffer and die. Supporting the repayment of public debts over political calls to repudiate them, as the European Union has done in Greece, means endorsing violence against those who try to get food for their children in a country where reports of widespread malnutrition are growing. These are not intended to be sentimental arguments: They are precisely as rigorous as Brennan’s point that political regulation implies violence. There may be good reasons to support the market in some, even all, of these circumstances, but the market will always be a product of political and legal decisions, with legislatures and courts behind it and a policeman at its side. The market is not a way out of politics, but one of the products of politics.
There is no way out of politics, really. The way to defend democracy against epistocracy is concrete and historical, not merely conceptual. Democracy has been aligned historically with breaking apart the various caste systems that exclude minorities, laborers, and women from full participation in social life. For more than a century, democratic mobilization and elections have been the major counterforce to the accumulation of economic power and privilege under capitalism. That, and not a gentle, consensual, freedom-protecting “market,” is the field in which we have to think about choices for or against democracy now.
Jedediah Purdy teaches at Duke University and is the author, most recently, of After Nature: A Politics for the Anthropocene (Harvard University Press, 2015).
Both writer and reviewer seem to miss the point that enfranchising (almost) everyone keeps the public pliant. "We don't like what he's doing, but he is the one we elected," and so we'll just have to wait until the next election. Disenfranchisement leads to revolution.
Our Founders tried to counter the issues with democracy by establishing a system of representatives who could presumably take the time to study each issue in depth. The problem there was the rise of political parties. As foreseen by Washington, political parties' natural tendency is to tribalize the representatives themselves.
If we did away with the parties, voters would have to evaluate candidates on the issues, and not their tribal affiliation. Some voters would make a greater effort to understand the issues and options, thereby making more informed decisions, while those who didn't would tend to stay home out of concern they might vote for the wrong person.
I haven't read the book so I can only comment on the review. The fundamental problem exposed is not the stupidity of the great mass of voters but rather the obvious fact that the educational system is controlled by the people in political and economic power who benefit hugely by keeping the general public totally in the dark as to the realities of history and the economic system. As someone growing up in the USA I only discovered after I had passed through the educational system all the nonsensical delusions fostered on the students to keep the public from discovering how repressive the people in control are in distorting the truths. And it is only getting worse since almost all public media are also absolutely owned and controlled by those in power to keep the public ignorant. Discarding democracy is throwing out the baby with the bath.
If Mr. Brennan wishes the 'hobbits' to continue funding government through our taxes, he will reconsider the idea of disenfranchising us.
"For more than a century, democratic mobilization and elections have been the major counterforce to the accumulation of economic power and privilege under capitalism."
This would have been an accurate and inspiring statement in the 1960s. Today, after an extraordinary re-accumulation of economic power and privilege by the wealthy under the crony capitalism that has prevailed since that time — after an obscene widening of the gap between rich and poor that has only accelerated for the past 35 years — we need to go back to the drawing board.
In order to save the United States from the dismaying prospect of killing itself with democracy, I will bravely sacrifice myself by offering to be Supreme Leader and Dictator of the nation, willing to live in a few 50,000 square foot palaces scattered around the country and getting by on just a few billion a year. No, really, call anytime. ;-)
It is a good time to be discussing democracy, and I say more from Purdy on that. It is nice to see he has this author's number. More from historians, more from the social scientists doing the research reported on in this book. Less from those riding the coattails of those doing the research.
I've come and listened to this story by a man named Jed, and find it completely unconvincing. I am Purdy sure that the reviewer made up his mind about the contents long before he read the book, and his tendentiousness is obvious from the outset, signaled by the use of such words as "gimmicky" and "rehash".
Like most nitpickers, Purdy pretends the Nemean lion in his path doesn't exist: Namely, that a democratic electoral system which, after all its intricate and interminably protracted windings , leaves Americans with a choice between the likes of Hilary Clinton and Donald Trump is severely dysfunctional, at best. Democracy as it is practiced today is a sacred cow, and while I am not yet ready to turn it into hamburger, I am willing to evaluate it much more critically and objectively than the likes of Purdy appears able to do.
Mildly curious, I Googled for a passable definition of the word ‘legacy’. As pertaining to this over-connected, under-engaged ADHD generation, I found this gem.
legacy – ˈlɛɡəsi/ – adjective – computing – denoting or relating to software or hardware that has been superseded but is difficult to replace because of its wide use.
Civilisation = society = community. Who here has not been thoroughly socialised [emotionally conditioned] to expect democracy to work as one likes to imagine it surely must once have worked, in the recent past. Surely? Who does not need to believe that democratic elections are still the best means for ensuring a clear expression of “the will of the people”? As surely as trust that ten dollars still means something real. That is to say, the public discourse is replete with such assurances.
Even as private experience daily confirms, as many now realise, that this is a forlorn hope. Democratic consensus only works if you and me and Bobby McGee can see ourselves, unequivocally, as part of a cohesive polity, a culturally homogenous society with a clearly articulated commonality of purpose. Typically and ironically, such a marketable public perception of a ‘national consensus’ may only be possible where low levels of education ensure that the most vacuous, populist, anti-intellectual slogans predominate. Primitive communities, in which most cultural values are clearly seen to be held in common. And more easily taken for granted.
In other words, large-scale post-colonial and post-war trans-national migration has given rise to widespread multi-racial, polyglot integration. This has produced significant multi-cultural striation of what were once believed to be easily identifiable, tight-knit, single-minded communities. At the same time, the widespread dissemination of a bewildering cornucopia of multi-lingual, “immoral” [value-free] ‘infotainment’ sans frontiers, via the Internet, has hastened the disintegration of mono-ideological constituencies. The inevitable consequences of this much-lauded, media-enhanced and commercially driven phenomenon are clearly evident in the widespread dysfunction of parliamentary democracy throughout the Western Hemisphere. Haphazardly elected representatives everywhere regularly attempt in vain to form the most improbable, hopelessly unworkable coalitions.
Once the invention of movable type promoted mass literacy, thereby challenging the monolithic hegemony of the church. Now, it looks for all the world as if, the more the ongoing enlightenment promises to enhance the evolution of social diversification and political literacy, the less able the traditional instruments of governance are to deliver on ever more fanciful election promises. What hope now for stable government?
The question is not, what is democracy, as we know it, but how many different answers such a question generates amongst all those who hold it fundamental to their identity to see themselves as a cohesive, coherent collectivity. Such as, for example, ‘Europeans’. Taken as synonymous with unlimited personal freedom, democracy is incompatible with a confederation of disparate nationalities and cultures. Too many modern, self-identified ‘Europeans’, anywhere in the world, have gotten used to taking their personal freedom for granted.
But democracy simply cannot ensure, never has, that “the people know best”. As if everyone should get their way. The public discourse, wholly dependent on cliché and metaphor, has never reflected private perception. Hence, such irrational expectations, widely articulated by the popular press, renders the modern State ungovernable, witness the current crop of unholy alliances, worldwide, in the form of hastily stitched together, hopelessly unworkable and short-lived coalitions of the most unlikely bedfellows.
It’s worth noting here that the medieval expression, “Vogelfrei” (free as a bird), did not mean you could do as you liked. In the 16th century this epithet was understood to mean you were stateless, bereft of the protection of a landlord or prince. To be declared free meant you could be robbed and killed with impunity, as a person on whom a legal penalty of outlawry had been publicly pronounced.
Today, it must be said, freedom is not all it’s cracked up to be. Why would anyone renounce the common road rules and public services, all strictly determined by “oppressive” laws and regulations? Employees have no input in the boardroom decisions of their employers. Taxpayers did not decide to look for the Higgs Boson. We just paid for the machinery. (And the sandwiches.) Were wars ever declared by referendum? So why do we believe that government should be the exclusive (God-given?) prerogative of “the people”? Like the “divine right of kings”, “we the people” is now defined as the will of a collective of single-minded, self-determined individuals, who all know, instinctively as it were, “what the world needs now” and how best to achieve it. Have we already forgotten? Wars are made of this.
