A profile of Cathy Park Hong; Keith Gessen on how the war in Ukraine might end

Cathy Park Hong

As part of its “At Home in Asian America” feature package, New York magazine has a profile of Cathy Park Hong by Clio Chang. Hong is a poet and the author of Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning. Discussing the wide resonance of that 2020 book, Chang writes, “At the time, there were a handful of prominent Asian American writers but no one who served the function of a catchall spokesperson for the idea of Asian America.”

For the New Yorker, Keith Gessen talked to experts in war-termination theory about possible outcomes in Ukraine.

In the Paris Review, Darryl Pinckney writes about his childhood love of the royals and all things English: “A known closet case to myself, my Anglophilia blossomed into a private gay culture. I’d not heard of Oscar Wilde but in 1969 when I was sixteen and locking every door behind me, I had no need of him. I’d discovered the House of Stuart. Flame on.”

Bookforum is hosting a free online event tomorrow night. “Sports Annotated,” will feature Lindsay Zoladz, Miranda Popkey, Ross Gay, and Thomas Beller discussing sports and literature. You can get your free tickets here and read our special section about sports in the summer issue.

In November, Pulitzer-winning novelist Andrew Sean Greer will host an evening at New York City’s Symphony Space featuring stage adaptations of several contributions to this year’s The Best American Short Stories anthology, which Greer edited.

On October 19, George Saunders will discuss his latest story collection, Liberation Day, in an in-person event hosted by Community Bookstore with novelist and critic Brandon Taylor.