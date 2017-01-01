menu
June/July/Aug 2022
June/July/Aug 2022
COLUMNS
FEATURES
A Bloop and a Blast
LINDSAY ZOLADZ ON
THE MYSTERIOUS, MERCURIAL WORLD OF BASEBALL FANDOM
Season of the Pitch
LEO ROBSON ON
HOW THE ENGLISH NATIONAL TEAM CHANGED SOCCER— AND SPORTS JOURNALISM
When the Shirt Hit the Fans
MOIRA DONEGAN ON
BRANDI CHASTAIN AND THE BROKEN PROMISES OF ’90S POP FEMINISM
The Year of Magic Thinking
GENE SEYMOUR ON
TRUTH, MYTHOLOGY, AND THE LOS ANGELES LAKERS
Meet the Mets
LINDSAY ZOLADZ on
five films about the New York Mets
Hunger Games
HANNAH GOLD on
guts and glory in Bernard Malamud’s baseball novel
The Guy Who Stayed Out in the Cold
LIZZY HARDING on
Wim Hof’s extreme approach to human potential
Alas, King Richard
HARMONY HOLIDAY on
a tennis father’s complicated quest for greatness
Knight Vision
WILL TAVLIN on
chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov’s strategic maneuvers
Applauded at Every Point
BILLY LENNON on
Geoff Dyer and tennis
Get Smart
MIRANDA POPKEY on
the great Celtics guard Marcus Smart
Track Changes
MELISSA ANDERSON on
Patricia Nell Warren’s gay runners’ novel
Mixed Doubles
JANIQUE VIGIER on
Elaine Sturtevant’s tennis game
Flair Play
JORDAN COLEY on
William Klein’s documentary about the 1981 French Open
The Ice Storm
ED PARK on
Ken Dryden’s hockey chronicles
Touchdown and Out
ADAM WILSON on
Eugene Marten’s novel of a footballer’s fall from grace
Different Strokes
AMITAVA KUMAR on
watching cricket from afar
The Running of the Bulls
ELIAS RODRIQUES on
Sam Smith’s cult all-access account of a legendary basketball team
More Than a Game
JULIE KLIEGMAN on
Renée Richards’s historic US Open matches
COLUMNS
ROSS GAY recalls
scenes from a life in basketball
BOOKFORUM
CONTRIBUTORS on this season’s notable art books
ASAD RAZA interviews
Geoff Dyer about tennis, art, and time
RACHEL TASHJIAN on
the history of athletic fashion for women
FICTION
REBECCA PANOVKA:
Elif Batuman
’s
Either/Or
JUSTIN TAYLOR:
William Brewer
’s
The Red Arrow
ARTS & LETTERS
ALBERT MOBILIO
:
Frédéric Bruly Bouabré: World Unbound
KATE SUTTON:
Andrew Wyeth: Life and Death
SASHA FRERE-JONES:
Gary Indiana
’s
Fire Season: Selected Essays 1984–2021
CURRENT AFFAIRS & POLITICS
NATASHA LENNARD:
Olúfẹ́mi O. Táíwò
’s
Reconsidering Reparations
ALEX PRESS:
Daisy Pitkin
’s
On the Line: A Story of Class, Solidarity, and Two Women’s Epic Fight to Build a Union
MAX READ:
Aris Komporozos-Athanasiou
’s
Speculative Communities: Living with Uncertainty in a Financialized World