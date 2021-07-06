Nikole Hannah-Jones and Ta-Nehisi Coates join Howard University; a newly discovered Proust story

Nikole Hannah-Jones. Photo: Alice Vergueiro/Abraji.

Howard University has announced that Nikole Hannah-Jones and Ta-Nehisi Coates will be joining the faculty. Hannah-Jones, the Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist behind "The 1619 Project," will hold inaugural Knight Chair in Race and Journalism. She has declined tenure at the University of North Carolina after a controversy in which she was initially denied by the board of trustees. In a statement about her decision, Hannah-Jones professed her love for the university as a whole but said, “I cannot imagine working at and advancing a school named for a man who lobbied against me, who used his wealth to influence the hires and ideology of the journalism school, who ignored my 20 years of journalism experience, all of my credentials, all of my work, because he believed that a project that centered Black Americans equaled the denigration of white Americans.”

The Fellows, Writers in Residence, and Scholars for the 2021 Lambda Literary Writer’s Retreat have been announced. More than sixty emerging writers will attend the weeklong virtual residency.

Archipelago Books is holding its annual Fall Fête on September 22 this year. Tickets for the in-person benefit at Vinegar Hill House are available now.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Powell’s Books and Third Place Books are hosting Jessica Hopper in conversation With Ann Friedman. A revised and expanded edition of Hopper’s The First Collection of Criticism by a Living Female Rock Critic was published today by FSG/MCD. For more of Hopper’s writing, check out her Bookforum review of a biography of Rolling Stone cofounder Jann Wenner, in which she asks, “Is the era of devoting epic tomes to the exploits of mercurial pricks officially over?”

The New Yorker has published a translated excerpt from Les Soixante-quinze Feuillets et Autres Manuscrits Inédits, a newly discovered seventy-five-page manuscript by Marcel Proust. The 1908 work was recently found in the files of the late publisher Bernard de Fallois. The New Yorker excerpt echoes the preoccupations of the second volume of In Search of Lost Time, in which the narrator observes a band of young girls at the beach. In the new work, after trying to get a group of girls’ attention with his pink tie and parasol, the narrator plays it cool: “I thought I heard a light laugh from the young crowd; I turned and stared at them with the surprised and superior air of someone who was noticing them for the first time and taking their measure.”