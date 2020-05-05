Pulitzer Prize winners announced; Percival Everett on the surprises in his new book

Ben Moser

The winners of this year’s Pulitzer Prizes were announced yesterday. Colson Whitehead’s The Nickel Boys won the prize for fiction, Benjamin Moser’s Sontag won the biography prize, and Anne Boyer’s The Undying and Greg Grandin’s The End of the Myth both won the general nonfiction prize.

Percival Everett tells the New York Times why readers might disagree about the events of his most recent novel, Telephone. Everett and publisher Graywolf released three different versions of the novel, and there’s no way for readers to choose which one they get. “It’s going to piss a lot of people off, I’m afraid,” Everett said.

At Literary Hub, Sarah Moore talks to Anne Carson about Euripides, translation, and her new book, Norma Jeane Baker of Troy.

Folio looks at how ecommerce and affiliate links are helping digital lifestyle publishers stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stephanie Meyer is writing a new Twilight novel. “I thought seriously about delaying this announcement until things were back to normal,” Meyer said. “However, that felt wrong, considering how long those who are eager for this book have already waited.” Midnight Sun, which tells the story of the series from vampire Edward Cullen’s point of view, will be published by Little Brown Books for Young Readers this August.