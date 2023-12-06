The new issue of Bookforum; Louise Glück’s “Art of Poetry” interview

Louise Glück. Photo © Katherine Wolkoff

The Fall 2023 issue of Bookforum is out now, with essays by Justin Taylor, Audrey Wollen, Hanif Abdurraqib, Leo Robson, Jane Hu, Michael W. Clune, Blair McClendon, Laura Kipnis, and much more. Subscribe today to support what we do, and consider making a donation or gifting a subscription.

Unionized workers at the Washington Post are planning to strike on Thursday to protest cuts to staff and call attention to management “refusing to pay us what we’re worth or bargain in good faith.” Contract talks have been ongoing for eighteen months. The Washington Post Guild is collecting letters of solidarity here.

On December 14, The Nation will host a discussion, “Can we talk about Palestine?” with Viet Thanh Nguyen, Mohammed el-Kurd, Radhika Sainath, and Nathan Thrall. This free online event will be moderated by D. D. Guttenplan and hosted by Katrina vanden Heuvel.

For the Yale Review, novelist and poet Garth Greenwell writes about Andrew Holleran’s 1978 novel Dancer from the Dance and “queer aesthetics”—“a difficult concept to pin down, maybe because one of its constitutive elements is an allergy to definitions.”

This year’s twenty-seven Andy Warhol Foundation Arts Writers Grant recipients have been announced. Grantees receive funding to support their work on books, articles, and other short-form writing projects.

The new issue of the Paris Review is out now, with an “Art of Poetry” interview with the late Louise Glück, and an “Art of Fiction” interview with Yu Hua. Also in the issue: new writing by Tony Tulathimutte, Sean Thor Conroe, Ananda Devi, Jamie Quatro, Dorothea Lasky, Farid Matuk, Alice Notley, and more.