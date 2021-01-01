menu
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Mar/Apr/May 2021
Mar/Apr/May 2021
COLUMNS
FEATURES
Positive Obsession
GABRIELLE BELLOT
: ON OCTAVIA E. BUTLER’S FARSEEING FICTION
Slime Regained
A. S. HAMRAH
ON BLOCKBUSTER FILMMAKER BARRY SONNENFELD’S MEMOIRS
The Vying Animal
CHRISTIAN LORENTZEN
ON BLAKE BAILEY’S BIOGRAPHY OF PHILIP ROTH
COLUMNS
EMILY GOULD interviews
Vivian Gornick
ED PARK on
Susanna Clarke’s house of wonders
CARL WILSON on
Richard Linklater’s
Dazed and Confused
BOOKFORUM
CONTRIBUTORS on
this season’s notable art books
NICK PINKERTON on
the making of
Midnight Cowboy
FICTION
LIZZY HARDING:
Lauren Oyler
’s
Fake Accounts
AUDREY WOLLEN:
Patricia Lockwood
’s
No One Is Talking About This
JO LIVINGSTONE: Torrey Peters
’s
Detransition, Baby
LAUREN O'NEILL-BUTLER: Yxta Maya Murray
’s
Art Is Everything
NEGAR AZIMI: Wayne Koestenbaum
’s
The Cheerful Scapegoat: Fables
CLAIRE JARVIS:
Christine Smallwood
’s
The Life of the Mind
DENNIS LIM:
Kazuo Ishiguro
’s
Klara and the Sun
ARTS & LETTERS
GENE SEYMOUR: Hanif Abdurraqib
’s
A Little Devil in America: Notes in Praise of Black Performance
CHARLOTTE SHANE: Melanie Challenger
’s
How to Be Animal: A New History of What It Means to Be Human
ALBERT MOBILIO
:
McArthur Binion: DNA
JENNIFER KRASINSKI
:
Michael Clark: Cosmic Dancer
LEO ROBSON: Michael Gorra
’s
The Saddest Words: William Faulkner’s Civil War
ZOÉ SAMUDZI
:
Grief and Grievance: Art and Mourning in America
JANE HU: Timothy Brennan
’s
Places of Mind: A Life of Edward Said
MARCO ROTH: Richard Wollheim
’s
Germs: A Memoir of Childhood
JENNIFER WILSON: George Saunders
’s
A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life
GERALD HOWARD: Saul Friedländer
’s
Proustian Uncertainties: On Reading and Rereading In Search of Lost Time
CURRENT AFFAIRS & POLITICS
ALEX PRESS: Alec MacGillis
’s
Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America
MICHAEL ROBBINS: Andreas Malm
’s
How to Blow Up a Pipeline: Learning to Fight in a World on Fire