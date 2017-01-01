menu
PRINT
TABLE OF CONTENTS
ARCHIVE
COLUMNS
fiction
politics
culture
interviews
syllabi
paper trail
letters
ADVERTISE
CIRCULATION
SUBSCRIBE
BACK ISSUES
NEWSLETTERS
PRINT
SUBSCRIBE
ARTFORUM
艺术论坛
art&education
LOGIN
REGISTER
June/July/Aug
prev
next
June/July/Aug
Subscribe
Purchase
Archive
COLUMNS
FEATURES
U Mad?
LAUREN OYLER
ON HOW TO TROLL BOOK PEOPLE AND OTHER GULLIBLE ROMANTICS
How to Survive a Movement
MOIRA DONEGAN
ON SARAH SCHULMAN’S HISTORY OF ACT UP
What Are You Looking At?
DAYNA TORTORICI
ON MADONNA’S
TRUTH OR DARE
Manifesto Destiny
LIDIJA HAAS
ON WRITING THAT DEMANDS CHANGE NOW
Like Rain on Your Wedding Day
CHRISTIAN LORENTZEN
ON THE SENTIMENTAL, THE GOTHIC, AND THE IRONIC
What forms of art, activism, and literature can speak authentically today?
BOOKFORUM
CONTRIBUTORS on
the risky books they’d like to read now
Double Masking
MELISSA ANDERSON on
Ingmar Bergman’s
Persona
A Restroom with a View
JASMINE SANDERS on
Brontez Purnell’s elliptical short fiction
Neither Fairy nor Foul
AUDREY WOLLEN on
the Cottingley fairy photographs
Eat, Slay, Love
BLAIR McCLENDON on
Claire Denis’s boundary-breaking art
The Book(s) I Want
EILEEN MYLES on
the books men should write
Dare Package
MINNA ZALLMAN PROCTOR on
an anthology of transgressive writing
Alt That’s Fit to Print
GENE SEYMOUR on
the dangers and rewards of speculative fiction
Aghast Interpretation
LISA BORST on
the Cold War panic over hidden messages in ads
Commit to the Bit
OMARI WEEKES on
Paul Beatty’s classic collection of Black comedy
COLUMNS
MICHAEL ROBBINS on the way we watch (and rewatch) movies now
BOOKFORUM
CONTRIBUTORS on
the season’s outstanding art books
CARL WILSON on
Rickie Lee Jones
’s hardscrabble genius
FICTION
JAMES CAMP:
Andrew O’Hagan
’s
Mayflies
JANIQUE VIGIER:
Rachel Cusk
’s
Second Place
ARTS & LETTERS
RAWIYA KAMEIR:
Daphne A. Brooks
’s
Liner Notes for the Revolution: The Intellectual Life of Black Feminist Sound
SASHA FRERE-JONES:
Nathaniel Mackey
’s
Double Trio: Tej Bet, So’s Notice, Nerve Church
J. HOBERMAN:
Gary Panter
’s
Jimbo: Adventures in Paradise
JOY WILLIAMS:
Susan Bernofsky
’s
Clairvoyant of the Small: The Life of Robert Walser
ALBERT MOBILIO
:
Reggie Burrows Hodges
JOHANNA FATEMAN:
Jenny Diski
’s
Why Didn’t You Just Do What You Were Told?
RAHEL AIMA:
Lorraine O’Grady
’s
Writing in Space, 1973–2019
and
Both/And