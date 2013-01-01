menu
Sept/Oct/Nov 2021
Sept/Oct/Nov 2021
COLUMNS
FEATURES
Hell Can Wait
FRANK GUAN
ON JONATHAN FRANZEN’S GREATEST NOVEL
Free Fallin’
CHARLOTTE SHANE
ON MAGGIE NELSON’S NEW ESSAY COLLECTION
Already Dead
JUSTIN TAYLOR
ON JOY WILLIAMS’S VISION OF END TIMES
COLUMNS
JAMES HANNAHAM on
finding inspiration in Fernando Pessoa
POROCHISTA KHAKPOUR interviews
Asali Solomon
BOOKFORUM
CONTRIBUTORS on
the season’s outstanding art books
FT on a
new biography of Nico
FICTION
JESS BERGMAN:
Miriam Toews
’s
Fight Night
JANE HU:
Anthony Veasna So
’s
Afterparties
JENNIFER KRASINSKI:
A. L. Snijders
’s
Night Train
CHRISTIAN LORENTZEN:
Percival Everett
’s
The Trees
ADAM WILSON:
Tao Lin
’s
Leave Society
OMARI WEEKES:
Colson Whitehead
’s
Harlem Shuffle
ARTS & LETTERS
MAX FOX:
Anna Lvovsky’
s
Vice Patrol: Cops, Courts, and the Struggle over Urban Life before Stonewall
MELVIN BACKMAN:
Claudia Schiffer
’s
Captivate!: Fashion Photography from the ’90s
SARAH BOXER:
Philip Larratt-Smith
’s
Louise Bourgeois, Freud’s Daughter
, and
Mika Yoshitake and Joanna L. Groarke
’s
Kusama: Cosmic Nature
NATHAN GOLDMAN:
Daniel K. L. Chua and Alexander Rehding
’s
Alien Listening: Voyager’s Golden Record and Music from Earth
SASHA FRERE-JONES:
Tessa Norton and Bob Stanley
’s
Excavate!: The Wonderful and Frightening World of The Fall
and
Bob Nickas
’s
Slang King: M. E. S. on Stage: 1977–2013
ALBERT MOBILIO:
Winfred Rembert
’s
Chasing Me to My Grave: An Artist’s Memoir of the Jim Crow South
DAPHNE MERKIN:
Frances Wilson
’s
Burning Man: The Trials of D. H. Lawrence
YXTA MAYA MURRAY:
Mel D. Cole: American Protest, Photographs 2020–2021
CURRENT AFFAIRS & POLITICS
NATASHA LENNARD:
Harsha Walia
’s
Border and Rule: Global Migration, Capitalism, and the Rise of Racist Nationalism