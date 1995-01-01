menu
TABLE OF CONTENTS
COLUMNS
fiction
politics
culture
interviews
syllabi
paper trail
letters
ARTFORUM
艺术论坛
art&education
Dec/Jan/Feb 2022
Dec/Jan/Feb 2022
COLUMNS
FEATURES
Get Lit
THE BEST BOOKS OF 2021
Sense and Saleability
BENJAMIN KUNKEL
ON HOW AMAZON CHANGED THE WAY WE READ
The Laconic Verses
DAPHNE MERKIN
ON DONALD ANTRIM’S ACCOUNT OF LIFE-THREATENING DESPAIR
COLUMNS
BOOKFORUM
CONTRIBUTORS on
this season’s notable art books
LINDSAY ZOLADZ on
Rax King’s ode to cringeworthy culture
ALEXANDER CHEE interviews
Amitava Kumar
MOIRA DONEGAN on
Lauren Groff’s nunnery novel
FICTION
HERMIONE HOBY:
Sean Thor Conroe
’s
Fuccboi
BECCA ROTHFELD:
Anne Serre
’s
The Beginners
NEGAR AZIMI:
Natalia Ginzburg
’s
Family and Borghesia: Two Novellas
,
Valentino and Sagittarius: Two Novellas
, and
Voices in the Evening
JANIQUE VIGIER:
Simone de Beauvoir
’s
Inseparable: A Never-Before-Published-Novel
ARTS & LETTERS
REBECCA PANOVKA:
Kevin Birmingham
’s
The Sinner and the Saint: Dostoevsky and the Gentleman Murderer Who Inspired a Masterpiece
and
Andrew D. Kaufman
’s
The Gambler Wife: A True Story of Love, Risk, and the Woman Who Saved Dostoyevsky
HEATH SAUNDERS:
Billy Porter
’s
Unprotected
MELVIN BACKMAN:
Jason Jules
’s
Black Ivy: A Revolt in Style
SASHA FRERE-JONES:
Richard Zenith
’s
Pessoa: A Biography
MELISSA ANDERSON:
Patricia Highsmith: Her Diaries and Notebooks, 1941–1995
CHRISTIAN LORENTZEN:
Cathy Curtis
’s
A Splendid Intelligence: The Life of Elizabeth Hardwick
DANIEL HORNSBY:
Anna Della Subin
’s
Accidental Gods: On Men Unwittingly Turned Divine
ALBERT MOBILIO:
Shahzia Sikander: Extraordinary Realities
BENJAMIN ALDES WURGAFT:
Hannah Zeavin
’s
The Distance Cure: A History of Teletherapy
SIMON WU:
Godzilla: Asian American Arts Network 1990–2001