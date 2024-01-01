menu
PRINT
TABLE OF CONTENTS
ARCHIVE
COLUMNS
fiction
politics
culture
interviews
syllabi
paper trail
letters
ADVERTISE
CIRCULATION
SUBSCRIBE
BACK ISSUES
NEWSLETTERS
PRINT
SUBSCRIBE
ARTFORUM
艺术论坛
art&education
LOGIN
REGISTER
Spring 2024
prev
next
Spring 2024
Archive
COLUMNS
FEATURES
Absence Makes the Heart
CHRISTINE SMALLWOOD ON
CONSTANCE DEBRÉ’S NOVELS OF TRANSFORMATION
Ways of Seeing
LISA BORST ON
NICHOLSON BAKER’S MEMOIR OF LEARNING TO DRAW
Sugar Rush
MELISSA ANDERSON ON
THE LIFE OF WARHOL SUPERSTAR CANDY DARLING
COLUMNS
KARAN MAHAJAN talks to linguist Ross Perlin
HANNAH ZEAVIN: Aaron Bushnell, protest, and pathology
FICTION
CHRISTIAN LORENTZEN: Vinson Cunningham’s
Great Expectations
JOY WILLIAMS: Vladimir Sorokin's
Red Pyramid: Selected Stories
and
Blue Lard
ANGELO HERNANDEZ-SIAS: Justin Taylor’s
Reboot
KATIE KADUE:
Lucas Rijneveld
’s
My Heavenly Favorite
BECCA ROTHFELD: E. T. A. Hoffmann’s
The Golden Pot and Other Tales of the Uncanny
HANNAH GOLD: Helen Oyeyemi’s
Parasol Against the Axe
NONFICTION
ZACK HATFIELD:
Brad Gooch
’s
Radiant: The Life and Line of Keith Haring
GENE SEYMOUR: Hanif Abdurraqib's
There’s Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension
HARMONY HOLIDAY: Paul Alexander’s
Bitter Crop: The Heartache and Triumph of Billie Holiday’s Last Year
LIZZY HARDING: Avril Horner’s
Barbara Comyns: A Savage Innocence
PHILIPPA SNOW:
Grégoire Bouillier
’s
The Mystery Guest: A True Story
and
Sophie Calle
’s
True Stories: 66 Short Stories
MICHAEL ROBBINS: Marilynne Robinson’s
Reading Genesis
DAVID KLION:
Joshua Green
’s
The Rebels: Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and the Struggle for a New American Politics
MOIRA DONEGAN: Lisa Selin Davis’s
Housewife: Why Women Still Do It All And What to Do Instead
ANN MANOV: Lauren Oyler's
No Judgment