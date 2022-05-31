The summer issue is online now!

At the height of the pandemic, sports stadiums took on an eerie quality: they became so quiet. It was a stark reminder of the symbiotic relationship between star athletes and fans. If a great goal is scored and no one cheers, does it even exist? It must, because we still watched from afar, and were moved by those roarless games. And as stadiums reopened, the hunger for sports—and the connections and rivalries among fans—proved to be as strong as ever. Following our favorite teams, we obsess, we admire, and we are disappointed, because even the best players can’t win them all. In a special section of our June/July/Aug 2022 issue, Bookforum asked contributors to consider sports from every angle: the personal and the political, yes, but also the poetic, the mythic, the cathartic, and the strange. Join us as we highlight bold writing on a topic that continues to excite, torment, and inspire.

Tyrrell Winston, Suburban Sprawl (detail), 2021, used basketballs, liquid plastic, steel, epoxy, 63 x 80 x 9". Courtesy the artist and Library Street Collective

Plus: Rebecca Panovka on Elif Batuman’s Either/Or, Max Read on Aris Komporozos-Athanasiou’s concept of “speculative communities,” Sasha Frere-Jones on Gary Indiana’s radiant essays and reportage, Natasha Lennard on Olúfẹ́mi O. Táíwò’s vision for reparations and climate justice, and more. Read the issue online here, and consider signing up for or gifting a subscription.