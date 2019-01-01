menu
Summer 2019
Summer 2019
COLUMNS
FEATURES
Tell Me
Everything
CHRISTIAN LORENTZEN
ON FICTION IN THE AGE OF RADICAL TRANSPARENCY
Eyes Wide Shut
CHARLOTTE SHANE
ON POWER, SHAMELESSNESS, AND SEX IN WASHINGTON, DC
Only Disconnect
NAUSICAA RENNER
ON RUSSIAGATE’S BANAL SPRAWL
Yard Sale
JESSE BARRON
ON THE SECRET COST OF COLLEGE
Advice and Consent
SHEILA HETI on
Peter D. Kramer
’s
Should You Leave?
Are You My Father?
MINNA ZALLMAN PROCTOR on
Dani Shapiro
’s
Inheritance: A Memoir of Genealogy, Paternity, and Love
To Have and Withhold
COLM TÓIBÍN on
Henry James
Friendly Fire
GREG AFINOGENOV on
The Americans
A Family Affair
SEAN HOWE on
Tom O’Neill
’s
Chaos: Charles Manson, the CIA, and the Secret History of the Sixties
Suspicious Minds
JANE HU on
Wilkie Collins
Benign Lives
ALICE GREGORY on
Shirley Hazzard
File Under . . .
SASHA FRERE-JONES on
Robert A. Caro
’s
Working: Researching, Interviewing,Writing
That Obscure Object of Desire
MICHELLE ORANGE on
Lisa Taddeo
’s
Three Women
Print the Legend
NAMARA SMITH on
recent movies about journalists
Spy Maintenance
ANDREW MEIER on
W. Somerset Maugham
Anarchy in the UK
SIDDHARTHA DEB on
Joseph Conrad
’s
The Secret Agent
The Infant Condition
ANNE BOYER on
infants in fiction
True Lies
MARISSA BROSTOFF on
J. T. LeRoy
Under the Skin
SAM HUBER on
Walt Odets
’s
Out of the Shadows: Reimagining Gay Men’s Lives
The Importance of Being Honest
CLANCY MARTIN on
Adrienne Rich
COLUMNS
RACHEL MONROE on
true crime as self-help
BOOKFORUM
CONTRIBUTORS on
this season’s outstanding art books
RACHEL SYME on
Gloria Swanson
FICTION
LESLIE JAMISON:
Miriam Toews
’s
Women Talking
BECCA ROTHFELD:
Gregor von Rezzori
’s
Abel and Cain
KAITLIN PHILLIPS:
Lauren Mechling
’s
How Could She
MARIA DIMITROVA:
Elvia Wilk
’s
Oval
ARTS & LETTERS
JENNIFER KRASINSKI:
Camp: Notes on Fashion
SARAH NICOLE PRICKETT:
Janet Malcolm
’s
Nobody’s Looking at You
HOWARD HAMPTON:
Andrey Tarkovsky, Life and Work: Film by Film, Stills, Polaroids & Writings
KAREN OLSSON:
Daniel J. Kennefick
’s
No Shadow of a Doubt: The 1919 Eclipse That Confirmed Einstein’s Theory of Relativity
and
Ron Cowen
’s
Gravity’s Century: From Einstein’s Eclipse to Images of Black Holes
JULIAN ROSE:
Why Art Museums? The Unfinished Work of Alexander Dorner
MICHAEL ROBBINS:
Martin Hägglund
’s
This Life: Secular Faith and Spiritual Freedom
ALBERT MOBILIO:
Matthew L. Tompkins
’s
The Spectacle of Illusion: Deception, Magic and the Paranormal
CARINA DEL VALLE SCHORSKE:
Cherríe Moraga
’s
Native Country of the Heart
CURRENT AFFAIRS & POLITICS
LAUREN O’NEILL-BUTLER:
Linda Hirshman
’s
Reckoning: The Epic Battle Against Sexual Abuse and Harassment
SARAH JAFFE:
Aaron Bastani
’s
Fully Automated Luxury Communism
LUC SANTE:
Svetlana Alexievich
’s
Last Witnesses: An Oral History of the Children of World War II
JAMIE MARTIN:
Tom Nicholas
’s
VC: An American History
NEGAR AZIMI:
Negar Mottahedeh
’s
Whisper Tapes: Kate Millett in Iran
TOM CARSON:
Tony Horwitz
’s
Spying on the South: An Odyssey Across the American Divide
J. HOBERMAN: Enzo Traverso’s
The New Faces of Fascism: Populism and the Far Right
ANDREW SCHENKER:
Julián Herbert
’s
The House of the Pain of Others: Chronicle of a Small Genocide