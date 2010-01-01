menu
Sept/Oct/Nov 2019
FEATURES
Still Eating Animals
CHARLOTTE SHANE
ON JONATHAN SAFRAN FOER’S STRUGGLES TO SAVE THE PLANET
He Found It at the Movies
A. S. HAMRAH
ON HOW FILM INFORMED RONALD REAGAN’S WORLDVIEW
Method to the Madness
LIDIJA HAAS
ON COREY ROBIN’S NEW STUDY OF CLARENCE THOMAS
NATALIE WALKER on
Broadway’s most iconic leading lady
LAUREN OYLER on
Debbie Harry’s memoir
TOM CARSON on
how TV became president
BOOKFORUM
CONTRIBUTORS on
this season's outstanding art books
FICTION
GENE SEYMOUR:
The Collected Novels of Charles Wright: The Messenger, The Wig, and Absolutely Nothing to Get Alarmed About
CHRISTIAN LORENTZEN:
Zadie Smith
’s
Grand Union
MARK GREIF:
Ben Lerner
’s
The Topeka School
JOANNE O’LEARY:
Where the Light Falls: Selected Stories of Nancy Hale
JENNIFER KRASINSKI:
Ingeborg Bachmann
’s
Malina
JANE HU:
Caleb Crain
’s
Overthrow
ARTS & LETTERS
MELISSA ANDERSON:
Benjamin Moser
’s
Sontag: Her Life and Work
SASHA FRERE-JONES:
Jess Row
’s
White Flights: Race, Fiction, and the American Imagination
SARAH RESNICK:
Anne Boyer
’s
The Undying: Pain, Vulnerability, Mortality, Medicine, Art, Time, Dreams, Data, Exhaustion, Cancer, and Care
RACHEL SYME:
Natasha Stagg
’s
Sleeveless: Fashion, Image, Media, New York 2011–2019
MEGHAN O’GIEBLYN:
Leslie Jamison
’s
Make It Scream, Make It Burn
SAM MCKINNISS:
Peter McGough
’s
I’ve Seen the Future and I’m Not Going: The Art Scene and Downtown New York in the 1980s
CHARLIE MARKBREITER:
We Both Laughed in Pleasure: The Selected Diaries of Lou Sullivan, 1961–1991
ALBERT MOBILIO:
Richard Diebenkorn: A Retrospective
CHLOE WYMA:
Lubaina Himid: Work from Underneath
CURRENT AFFAIRS & POLITICS
TOBI HASLETT:
Thomas Chatterton Williams
’s
Self-Portrait in Black and White: Unlearning Race
SUZY HANSEN:
Suketu Mehta
’s
This Land Is Our Land: An Immigrant’s Manifesto
ROBERT CHRISTGAU:
Nicholas Lemann
’s
Transaction Man: The Rise of the Deal and the Decline of the American Dream
MALCOLM HARRIS:
Daniel Markovits
’s
The Meritocracy Trap: How America’s Foundational Myth Feeds Inequality, Dismantles the Middle Class, and Devours the Elite
MICHAEL ROBBINS:
Richard Preston
’s
Crisis in the Red Zone: The Story of the Deadliest Ebola Outbreak in History, and of the Outbreaks to Come
and
David Quammen
’s
Ebola: The Natural and Human History of a Deadly Virus
JORDAN LARSON:
Jenny Brown
’s
Birth Strike: The Hidden Fight over Women’s Work
and
Sophie Lewis
’s
Full Surrogacy Now: Feminism Against Family