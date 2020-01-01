menu
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Summer 2020
Summer 2020
COLUMNS
FEATURES
What’s Happening?
ELVIA WILK
ON HOW TO NAME A DISASTER
Good as Hell
JOHANNA FATEMAN
ON THE INTOXICATING GLOOM OF PHILIPPA GREGORY’S HISTORICAL FICTON
Notes from the Cave
JOSHUA COHEN
ON SEARCHING FOR PROPHECY IN THE MIDST OF A PANDEMIC
Close to the Knives
R. O. KWON on
ballet
God’s Neon
SASHA FRERE-JONES on
Denis Johnson’s
Already Dead: A California Gothic
Do Your Job
SAM LIPSYTE on
God’s gratuitous punishments of Job
The Atrocity Exhibition
EMILY RABOTEAU on
Berlin under siege
The Other America
DANIELLE A. JACKSON on
a new memoir of race relations, religion, and farming
Sister Act
MOIRA DONEGAN on
Benedetta Carlini’s immodest devotion
Against Damnation
MICHAEL ROBBINS on
a hell-less version of Christianity
That Elusive Thing
NEGAR AZIMI on
Gary Indiana’s
Horse Crazy
and the torment of romantic obsession
Lonely Planet
BRIDGET READ on
EarthCam’s seductive vision of the Anthropocene afterlife
A Journal of the Plague Year
AUDREY WOLLEN on
Katherine Anne Porter’s “Pale Horse, Pale Rider”
Instant Karma
JESS ROW on
Buddhist portrayals of unending human suffering
Purity of the Heart Is to Follow One Thing
JUSTIN TAYLOR on
the emo existentialism of Søren Kierkegaard
For Goodness’ Sake
LAUREN OYLER on
the self-conscious drama of morality in contemporary fiction
Meditations in an Emergency
JENNIFER KRASINSKI on
a mystic’s passionate contemplation of the divine
City of the Damned
SARAH RESNICK on
the hell that is New York real estate
Comedy of Heirs
EILEEN MYLES on
Laurence Sterne’s
Tristram Shandy
A Lover’s Discord
CLANCY MARTIN on
agony and ecstasy in
The Idiot
Disco Paradiso
MELISSA ANDERSON on
disco
COLUMNS
TOM CARSON on
Lawrence Wright’s pandemic thriller
BOOKFORUM
CONTRIBUTORS on
the season’s outstanding art books
CHRISTIAN LORENTZEN interviews
Lydia Millet
ERIC BANKS on
Nick Tosches
FICTION
JAMES CAMP:
J. M. Coetzee
’s
The Death of Jesus
ELIZABETH FLOCK:
Megha Majumdar
’s
A Burning
ARTS & LETTERS
ALBERT MOBILIO:
Thaddeus Mosley
POROCHISTA KHAKPOUR:
Marc Petitjean
’s
The Heart: Frida Kahlo in Paris
SAM HUBER:
Maggie Doherty
’s
The Equivalents: A Story of Art, Female Friendship, and Liberation in the 1960s
CARL WILSON:
Grace Elizabeth Hale
’s
Cool Town: How Athens, Georgia, Launched Alternative Music and Changed American Culture
JULIANA HALPERT:
Murals of New York City: The Best of New York’s Public Paintings from Bemelmans to Parrish
MARCO ROTH:
Hervé Guibert
’s
To the Friend Who Did Not Save My Life
CURRENT AFFAIRS & POLITICS
ELIAS RODRIQUES:
Walter Johnson
’s
The Broken Heart of America: St. Louis and the Violent History of the United States
JESSE BARRON:
Barton Gellman
’s
Dark Mirror: Edward Snowden and the American Surveillance State
and
Jessica Bruder and Dale Maharidge
’s
Snowden’s Box: Trust in the Age of Surveillance
YEN PHAM:
Karla Cornejo Villavicencio
’s
The Undocumented Americans