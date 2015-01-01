menu
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Sept/Oct/Nov 2020
Sept/Oct/Nov 2020
COLUMNS
FEATURES
Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?
HANNAH BLACK
ON CLAUDIA RANKINE’S CONVERSATIONS ABOUT RACE
Dems the Breaks
GENE SEYMOUR
ON RICK PERLSTEIN’S FOUR-BOOK HISTORY OF AMERICAN CONSERVATISM
Among the Deceivers
FRANK GUAN
ON PANKAJ MISHRA'S CATALOGUE OF ANGLO-AMERICAN MYSTIFICATIONS
Mum’s Boy
DAPHNE MERKIN
ON THE HEARTWARMING SIDE OF NOTORIOUS MISANTHROPE PHILIP LARKIN
COLUMNS
JAMES HANNAHAM on
the lunatic films of Yasuzo Masumura
DAVID O'NEILL interviews
Eddie S. Glaude Jr. about James Baldwin
EMILY GOULD on
Madeline Miller’s
Circe
BOOKFORUM
CONTRIBUTORS on
the season’s outstanding art books
LINDSAY ZOLADZ on
a history of gender-bending performers in pop
FICTION
CHRISTIAN LORENTZEN:
Hari Kunzru
’s
Red Pill
CLAIRE JARVIS:
Brandon Taylor
’s
Real Life
BECCA ROTHFELD:
Joseph Roth
’s
The Coral Merchant: Essential Stories
CHRISTINE SMALLWOOD:
Sigrid Nunez
’s
What Are You Going Through
RUMAAN ALAM:
Kate Zambreno
’s
Drifts
MAYA BINYAM:
Akwaeke Emezi
’s
The Death of Vivek Oji
ARTS & LETTERS
SASHA FRERE-JONES:
Peter L'Official
's
Urban Legends: The South Bronx in Representation and Ruin
ALBERT MOBILIO:
Renee Gladman & Fred Moten: One Long Black Sentence
DAVID O'NEILL:
Jacques Henri Lartigue: The Invention of Happiness, Photographs
GABRIELLE BELLOT:
The Selected Works of Audre Lorde
DANIELLE A. JACKSON:
Emily J. Lordi
's
The Meaning of Soul: Black Music and Resilience Since the 1960s
JANE HU:
Sianne Ngai
's
Theory of the Gimmick: Aesthetic Judgment and Capitalist Form
GEOFFREY O’BRIEN:
Alex Ross
’s
Wagnerism: Art and Politics in the Shadow of Music
KATE SUTTON:
Kapka Kassabova
's
To the Lake: A Balkan Journey of War and Peace
EMILY LaBARGE:
Moyra Davey
's
Index Cards
CURRENT AFFAIRS & POLITICS
MAX READ:
Richard Seymour
’s
The Twittering Machine
SOPHIE PINKHAM: Pablo Servigne and Raphaël Stevens's
How Everything Can Collapse: A Manual for Our Times
NATASHA LENNARD:
Judith Butler
’s The Force of Nonviolence: An Ethico-Political Bind
RAHEL AIMA:
Legacy Russell
’s
Glitch Feminism: A Manifesto
ELIAS RODRIQUES:
Andy Horowitz
’s
Katrina: A History, 1915–2015