Dec/Jan/Feb 2021
Dec/Jan/Feb 2021
COLUMNS
FEATURES
Dull Access
HANNAH BLACK
ON JEFFREY TOOBIN’S CHRONICLE OF THE 2020 IMPEACHMENT TRIAL
A Heart Is Not a Nation
JEFF SHARLET
ON HATE IN THE TRUMP ERA
Oh, Mercy
MOIRA DONEGAN
ON THE LEFT’S #METOO BACKLASH
COLUMNS
CHARLOTTE SHANE
on the joys of quarantine TikTok
MICHAEL ROBBINS
on the escapist fun of the Jack Reacher series
AMBER ROSE JOHNSON
interviews Kevin Young
LINDSAY ZOLADZ on
the enduring songcraft of Dolly Parton
BOOKFORUM
CONTRIBUTORS on
the season’s outstanding art books
AUDREY WOLLEN
on Diana Markosian’s
Santa Barbara
FICTION
CHRISTIAN LORENTZEN: Martin Amis’s
Inside Story
LOVIA GYARKYE: Marie NDiaye’s
That Time of Year
BECCA ROTHFELD: Franz Kafka’s
The Lost Writings
COLM TÓIBÍN: Douglas Stuart’s
Shuggie Bain
HUBERT ADJEI-KONTOH: P. Lewis’s
Nate
ARTS & LETTERS
A. S. HAMRAH: Adam Nayman’s
Paul Thomas Anderson: Masterworks
LESLIE JAMISON: Nathalie Léger’s
Exposition
,
Suite for Barbara Loden
, and
The White Dress
JUSTIN TAYLOR:
The Collected Breece D’J Pancake: Stories, Fragments, Letters
ALBERT MOBILIO:
Noah Davis
DAVID O’NEILL:
Ming Smith: An Aperture Monograph
JANIQUE VIGIER: Celia Paul’s
Self-Portrait
KAITLIN PHILLIPS: Ben Widdicombe’s
Gatecrasher: How I Helped the Rich Become Famous and Ruin the World
JANE HU: José Esteban Muñoz’s
The Sense of Brown
NATHAN TAYLOR PEMBERTON: André Gregory and Todd London’s
This Is Not My Memoir
CURRENT AFFAIRS & POLITICS
JESSE BARRON: Reeves Wiedeman’s
Billion Dollar Loser: The Epic Rise and Spectacular Fall of Adam Neumann and WeWork
SARAH JAFFE: Kate Soper’s
Post-Growth Living: For an Alternative Hedonism
SASHA FRERE-JONES: on American history and American myths
REBECCA PANOVKA:
Wikipedia @ 20: Stories of an Incomplete Revolution