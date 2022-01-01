menu
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Mar/Apr/May 2022
Mar/Apr/May 2022
COLUMNS
FEATURES
Anti-American Graffiti
HARMONY HOLIDAY
ON HIP-HOP PRODUCER J DILLA
Some Like It Fraught
A. S. HAMRAH
ON HOW BILLY WILDER SURVIVED THE TWENTIETH CENTURY
The Naked and the Dead
SASHA FRERE-JONES
ON LUCY SANTE’S LAYERED NEW YORK
COLUMNS
RACHEL TASHJIAN on Derek McCormack’s wicked and witty fashion writings
BOOKFORUM
CONTRIBUTORS on
this season’s notable art books
ELIVIA WILK interviews
Marlon James
FICTION
LIZZY HARDING:
Sheila Heti
’s
Pure Colour
MELISSA ANDERSON:
Kay Dick
’s
They
JOANNA BIGGS:
Claire-Louise Bennett’
s
Checkout 19
HANNAH GOLD:
Alejandro Zambra
’s
Chilean Poet
JAMIE HOOD:
Yūko Tsushima
’s
Woman Running in the Mountains
ZOE HU:
Olga Ravn
’s
The Employees
CLAIRE JARVIS:
Tessa Hadley
’s
Free Love
SARA KROLEWSKI:
Sarah Manguso
’s
Very Cold People
ARTS & LETTERS
JENNIFER WILSON: Jean-Yves Frétigné’s
To Live Is to Resist: The Life of Antonio Gramsci
OMARI WEEKES: La Marr Jurelle Bruce’s
How to Go Mad without Losing Your Mind: Madness and Black Radical Creativity
NATALIE WALKER: Isaac Butler’s
The Method: How the Twentieth Century Learned to Act
ALBERT MOBILIO:
Mamma Andersson: Humdrum Days
KATE SUTTON: Barbara Bloemink’s
Florine Stettheimer: A Biography
NATASHA STAGG: Cookie Mueller’s
Walking Through Clear Water in a Pool Painted Black
, edited by Hedi El Kholti, Chris Kraus, and Amy Scholder
HERMIONE HOBY:
Laura Kipnis
’s
Love in the Time of Contagion: A Diagnosis
AVA KOFMAN:
Eyal Press
’s
Dirty Work: Essential Jobs and the Hidden Toll of Inequality in America
JENNIFER KRASINSKI:
Nicole Rudick
’s
What Is Now Known Was Once Only Imagined: An (Auto)biography of Niki de Saint Phalle
BARRY SCHWABSKY:
Jens Risom: A Seat at the Table
BLAIR McCLENDON:
Margo Jefferson
’s
Constructing a Nervous System
MICHAEL ROBBINS:
David Graeber
and
David Wengrow
’s
The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity
ELIAS RODRIQUES:
Adolph L. Reed Jr.
’s
The South: Jim Crow and Its Afterlives
GENE SEYMOUR:
Zora Neale Hurston
’s
You Don’t Know Us Negroes and Other Essays
, edited by
Henry Louis Gates Jr
. and
Genevieve West